    Talisman Sabre 21: US, Australian, UK, Japan forces conduct amphibious landing exercise [Image 25 of 37]

    Talisman Sabre 21: US, Australian, UK, Japan forces conduct amphibious landing exercise

    QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Australian Defence Force landing craft disembark support vehicles during a simulated beach assault during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 in Ingham, Queensland, Australia, July 30, 2021. Amphibious operations provide a Combined-Joint Force Commander the capability to rapidly project power ashore in support of crisis response at the desired time and location. TS21 supports the Indo-Pacific Pathways initiative to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and building trust and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 03:01
    Photo ID: 6760399
    VIRIN: 210730-A-KL951-1022
    Resolution: 6334x4223
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: QLD, AU
    This work, Talisman Sabre 21: US, Australian, UK, Japan forces conduct amphibious landing exercise [Image 37 of 37], by PFC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    beach
    Marines
    amphibious landing
    Australian Army
    British Royal Marines
    Talisman Sabre 21

