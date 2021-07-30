U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, set security during a movement toward their objective at Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 in Ingham, Queensland, Australia, July 30, 2021. Amphibious operations provide a Combined-Joint Force Commander the capability to rapidly project power ashore in support of crisis response at the desired time and location. TS21 supports the Indo-Pacific Pathways initiative to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and building trust and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2021 02:56
|Photo ID:
|6760411
|VIRIN:
|210730-A-KL951-1032
|Resolution:
|4343x6515
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Talisman Sabre 21: US, Australian, UK, Japan forces conduct amphibious landing exercise [Image 37 of 37], by PFC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
