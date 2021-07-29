Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECDEF visits counterparts in Hanoi, Vietnam [Image 8 of 16]

    SECDEF visits counterparts in Hanoi, Vietnam

    HANOI, VIETNAM

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Vietnamese Defense Minister Phan Van Giang bump elbows after the signing the Vietnamese Wartime Accounting Initiative Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 29, 2021. Austin is on a week-long trip to reaffirm defense relationships and conduct bilateral meetings with senior officials in Vietnam, Singapore and Manila, Philippines. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 03:31
    Photo ID: 6755237
    VIRIN: 210729-D-TT977-0137
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: HANOI, VN 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF visits counterparts in Hanoi, Vietnam [Image 16 of 16], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECDEF visits counterparts in Hanoi, Vietnam
    SECDEF visits counterparts in Hanoi, Vietnam
    SECDEF visits counterparts in Hanoi, Vietnam
    SECDEF visits counterparts in Hanoi, Vietnam
    SECDEF visits counterparts in Hanoi, Vietnam
    SECDEF visits counterparts in Hanoi, Vietnam
    SECDEF visits counterparts in Hanoi, Vietnam
    SECDEF visits counterparts in Hanoi, Vietnam
    SECDEF visits counterparts in Hanoi, Vietnam
    SECDEF visits counterparts in Hanoi, Vietnam
    SECDEF visits counterparts in Hanoi, Vietnam
    SECDEF visits counterparts in Hanoi, Vietnam
    SECDEF visits counterparts in Hanoi, Vietnam
    SECDEF visits counterparts in Hanoi, Vietnam
    SECDEF visits counterparts in Hanoi, Vietnam
    SECDEF visits counterparts in Hanoi, Vietnam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Austin
    SECDEF
    Vietnam
    Hanoi
    Phan Van Giang

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT