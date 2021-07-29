SECDEF visits counterparts in Hanoi, Vietnam

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with Vietnam's Prime Minster Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 29, 2021. Austin is on a week-long trip to reaffirm defense relationships and conduct bilateral meetings with senior officials in Vietnam, Singapore and Manila, Philippines. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

