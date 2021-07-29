Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III lays a bouquet of flowers at the spot marking the 1967 crash of then U.S. Navy Cmdr. John McCain during the Vietnam War. McCain was captured by Vietnamese citizens after being shot down over Hanoi and spent five years imprisoned by the North Vietnamese. Austin is on a week-long trip to reaffirm defense relationships and conduct bilateral meetings with senior officials in Vietnam, Singapore and Manila, Philippines. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 07.29.2021 03:31 Photo ID: 6755231 VIRIN: 210729-D-TT977-0018 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 3.69 MB Location: HANOI, VN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECDEF visits counterparts in Hanoi, Vietnam [Image 16 of 16], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.