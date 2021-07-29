Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Vietnamese Prime Minster Pham Minh Chinh bump elbows prior to counterpart bi-lateral meetings in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 29, 2021. Austin is on a week-long trip to reaffirm defense relationships and conduct bilateral meetings with senior officials in Vietnam, Singapore and Manila, Philippines. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 07.29.2021 03:31 Photo ID: 6755238 VIRIN: 210729-D-TT977-0177 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 3.64 MB Location: HANOI, VN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECDEF visits counterparts in Hanoi, Vietnam [Image 16 of 16], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.