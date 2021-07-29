Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets Vietnamese Defense Ministry staff during a welcoming ceremony in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 29, 2021. Austin is on a week-long trip to reaffirm defense relationships and conduct bilateral meetings with senior officials in Vietnam, Singapore and Manila, Philippines. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 03:32
|Photo ID:
|6755243
|VIRIN:
|210729-D-TT977-0082
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|HANOI, VN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF visits counterparts in Hanoi, Vietnam [Image 16 of 16], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT