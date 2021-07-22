Naval Hospital Jacksonville Immunizations Clinic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 22, 2021) - Getting ready to go back to school, a 13-year-old gets a COVID-19 vaccine at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Immunizations Clinic from Hospitalman Arlyn Brunet. The teen’s grandfather, a retired Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class, says, “In order to protect him and other children, we felt it important that he get the COVID vaccine.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax #SinkCOVID #COVID19Vaccine
