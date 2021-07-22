Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Immunizations Clinic [Image 4 of 4]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Immunizations Clinic

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 22, 2021) - Getting ready to go back to school, a 13-year-old gets a COVID-19 vaccine at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Immunizations Clinic from Hospitalman Arlyn Brunet. The teen’s grandfather, a retired Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class, says, “In order to protect him and other children, we felt it important that he get the COVID vaccine.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax #SinkCOVID #COVID19Vaccine

