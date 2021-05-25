ALBANY, Ga. (May 25, 2021) - Shanice Johnson, an occupational health technician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany, checks a patient’s vital signs. Johnson, a native of Sylvester, Georgia, says, “We help everyone get back to being safe and on the job.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2021 09:30
|Photo ID:
|6753422
|VIRIN:
|210525-N-QA097-201
|Resolution:
|3264x4688
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|ALBANY, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany occupational health [Image 4 of 4], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
