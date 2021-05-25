Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany occupational health [Image 1 of 4]

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany occupational health

    ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    ALBANY, Ga. (May 25, 2021) - Shanice Johnson, an occupational health technician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany, checks a patient’s vital signs. Johnson, a native of Sylvester, Georgia, says, “We help everyone get back to being safe and on the job.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 09:30
    Photo ID: 6753422
    VIRIN: 210525-N-QA097-201
    Resolution: 3264x4688
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: ALBANY, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany occupational health [Image 4 of 4], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany occupational health
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville resource management
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay occupational health
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Immunizations Clinic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    occupational health
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT