Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay occupational health

KINGS BAY, Ga. (July 21, 2021) - Keisha Jones, an occupational health technician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay, checks in a sailor for an appointment. Jones, a native of Pearson, Georgia, says, “I get great satisfaction in serving those who protect us.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

