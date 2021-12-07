Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay occupational health [Image 3 of 4]

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay occupational health

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (July 21, 2021) - Keisha Jones, an occupational health technician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay, checks in a sailor for an appointment. Jones, a native of Pearson, Georgia, says, “I get great satisfaction in serving those who protect us.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    technician
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    occupational health
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay

