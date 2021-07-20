Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville resource management [Image 2 of 4]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville resource management

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 20, 2021) - Lt. Cmdr. Leonarda Deguzman, director for resource management at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, talks with Sandra Crews, deputy comptroller. Deguzman, a native of Honolulu, Hawaii, says, “Our financial management team keeps a watchful eye to stay within budgets as we manage funds for the command.” The Medical Service Corps, celebrating its 74th birthday on Aug. 4, is the Navy’s most diverse corps — including clinicians, scientists, and healthcare administrators. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    comptroller
    financial management
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    resource management
    budgets

