JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 20, 2021) - Lt. Cmdr. Leonarda Deguzman, director for resource management at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, talks with Sandra Crews, deputy comptroller. Deguzman, a native of Honolulu, Hawaii, says, “Our financial management team keeps a watchful eye to stay within budgets as we manage funds for the command.” The Medical Service Corps, celebrating its 74th birthday on Aug. 4, is the Navy’s most diverse corps — including clinicians, scientists, and healthcare administrators. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2021 09:30
|Photo ID:
|6753423
|VIRIN:
|210720-N-QA097-100
|Resolution:
|3344x2424
|Size:
|913.25 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville resource management [Image 4 of 4], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
