FORT CARSON, Colo. — A Green Beret salutes the wreath to honor a fallen Soldier at Kit Carson Memorial Park at the Mountain Post Warrior Memorial Ceremony May 27, 2021, to honor Fort Carson service members who have died in overseas operations. (Photo by Norman Shifflett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2021 Date Posted: 07.27.2021 14:25 Photo ID: 6752234 VIRIN: 210527-A-ON894-014 Resolution: 3597x2435 Size: 1.93 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mountain Post Warrior Memorial: 2 names added to memorial [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.