FORT CARSON, Colo. — A memorial wreath with two carnations symbolizing Master Sgt. Micheal B. Riley and Sgt. Maj. James G. Sartor, two Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), who were killed in action during operations in Afghanistan, is displayed in front of the central stone of The Mountain Post Global War on Terrorism Fallen Soldiers Memorial following the Mountain Post Warrior Memorial Ceremony at Kvit Carson Park May 27, 2021, at Fort Carson, Colorado. (Photo by Norman Shifflett)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 14:25
|Photo ID:
|6752233
|VIRIN:
|210527-A-ON894-012
|Resolution:
|3400x5100
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Post Warrior Memorial: 2 names added to memorial [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mountain Post Warrior Memorial: 2 names added to memorial
LEAVE A COMMENT