FORT CARSON, Colo. — Soldiers render honors to the fallen service members during the Mountain Post Warrior Memorial Ceremony May 27, 2021, at Kit Carson Memorial Park. A total of 407 names of fallen military service men and women are inscribed on the memorial stones. Last year, two Fort Carson Soldiers’ names were added to the memorial, both Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne): Master Sgt. Micheal B. Riley and Sgt. Maj. James G. Sartor. (Photo by Norman Shifflett)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 14:25
|Photo ID:
|6752235
|VIRIN:
|210527-A-ON894-015
|Resolution:
|3300x2200
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Post Warrior Memorial: 2 names added to memorial [Image 5 of 5]
Mountain Post Warrior Memorial: 2 names added to memorial
