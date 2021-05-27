Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Post Warrior Memorial: 2 names added to memorial [Image 2 of 5]

    Mountain Post Warrior Memorial: 2 names added to memorial

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — A Soldier helps a Gold Star Family member, Cindy Lisco, make a rubbing of a loved one’s name, Sgt. 1st Class Will D. Lindsay, at the Mountain Post Warrior Memorial Ceremony at Kit Carson Park May 27, 2021. (Photo by Norman Shifflett)

    TAGS

    memorial day
    fort carson
    imcom
    u.s. army
    Mountain post warrior memorial
    hqamc

