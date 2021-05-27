FORT CARSON, Colo. — A Soldier helps a Gold Star Family member, Cindy Lisco, make a rubbing of a loved one’s name, Sgt. 1st Class Will D. Lindsay, at the Mountain Post Warrior Memorial Ceremony at Kit Carson Park May 27, 2021. (Photo by Norman Shifflett)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 14:25
|Photo ID:
|6752232
|VIRIN:
|210527-A-ON894-011
|Resolution:
|3400x5100
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Post Warrior Memorial: 2 names added to memorial [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mountain Post Warrior Memorial: 2 names added to memorial
LEAVE A COMMENT