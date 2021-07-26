You, Me and AFE

Minot Air Force Base Aircrew members from the 5th Bomb Wing and 69th Bomb Squadron prep for flight at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, 26 July, 2021. In order for the aircrew and pilots to fly AFE must inspect, test and and prepare the equipment.(U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

