Airman 1st Class Sandra Felix, 5th Bomb Wing Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment apprentice, sorts out the apex of the canopy of a B-52H Stratofortress parachute at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, 26 July, 2021. The AFE crew tests and prepares the B-52H Stratofortresses deceleration and ejection seat parachutes. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2021 Date Posted: 07.27.2021 07:00 Photo ID: 6751616 VIRIN: 210726-F-DJ826-1068 Resolution: 5588x3991 Size: 1.31 MB Location: ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, You, Me and AFE [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.