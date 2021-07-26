Airman 1st Class Sandra Felix, 5th Bomb Wing Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment apprentice, sorts out the apex of the canopy of a B-52H Stratofortress parachute at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, 26 July, 2021. The AFE crew tests and prepares the B-52H Stratofortresses deceleration and ejection seat parachutes. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 07:00
|Photo ID:
|6751616
|VIRIN:
|210726-F-DJ826-1068
|Resolution:
|5588x3991
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, You, Me and AFE [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT