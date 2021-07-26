You, Me and AFE

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    The end of a B-52H Stratofortress's parachute trunnion is set for inspection at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, 26 July, 2021. In order for the aircrew and pilots to fly AFE must inspect, test and and prepare the equipment.(U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 07:00
    Photo ID: 6751614
    VIRIN: 210726-F-DJ826-1066
    Resolution: 6301x4501
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

