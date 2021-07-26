You, Me and AFE

Airman 1st Class Sandra Felix, 5th Bomb Wing Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment apprentice, Inspects aircrew flight equipment at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, 26 July, 2021. In order for the aircrew and pilots to fly AFE must inspect, test and and prepare the equipment.(U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

