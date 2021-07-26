Staff Sgt Hannah Pieper, 5th Bomb Wing Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment lead trainer, and Airman 1st Class Sandra Felix, 5th Bomb Wing Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment apprentice, test Combat Survior Evader Locators (CSEL) at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, 26 July, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 07:00
|Photo ID:
|6751613
|VIRIN:
|210726-F-DJ826-1051
|Resolution:
|7230x5164
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
This work, You, Me and AFE [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT