U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, construct flight and mission plans in a command center in preparation for exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Tbilisi, Georgia, July, 25, 2021. The command center is the central location for all secure communications and flight control during the exercise. Exercise Agile Spirit 21 is designed to support theater security cooperation and training efforts among allied and partner nations participating in the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 03:56
|Photo ID:
|6751482
|VIRIN:
|210725-F-VQ832-1095
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|TBILISI, GE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein Airmen prepare for exercise Agile Spirit [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
