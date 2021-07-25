Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein Airmen prepare for exercise Agile Spirit [Image 5 of 5]

    Ramstein Airmen prepare for exercise Agile Spirit

    TBILISI, GEORGIA

    07.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, construct flight and mission plans in a command center in preparation for exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Tbilisi, Georgia, July, 25, 2021. The command center is the central location for all secure communications and flight control during the exercise. Exercise Agile Spirit 21 is designed to support theater security cooperation and training efforts among allied and partner nations participating in the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 03:56
    Photo ID: 6751482
    VIRIN: 210725-F-VQ832-1095
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: TBILISI, GE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein Airmen prepare for exercise Agile Spirit [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein Airmen prepare for exercise Agile Spirit
    Ramstein Airmen prepare for exercise Agile Spirit
    Ramstein Airmen prepare for exercise Agile Spirit
    Ramstein Airmen prepare for exercise Agile Spirit
    Ramstein Airmen prepare for exercise Agile Spirit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ramstein Air Base

    TAGS

    Ramstein
    37th Airlift Squadron
    Agile Spirit
    Strong Europe
    1st Combat Communication Squadron
    Global gateway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT