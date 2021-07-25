Ramstein Airmen prepare for exercise Agile Spirit

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Morin, 1st Combat Communications Squadron client systems technician, connects power cords into a power strip during exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Tbilisi, Georgia, July, 25, 2021. Morin set up secure networks in the command center that are vital for communication between Ramstein and Tbilisi. Exercise Agile Spirit 21 ensures that U.S., Allied and Partnered Nations maintain conventional deterrence capabilities with a combination of combat-ready forward forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

