    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein Airmen prepare for exercise Agile Spirit [Image 3 of 5]

    Ramstein Airmen prepare for exercise Agile Spirit

    TBILISI, GEORGIA

    07.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Morin, 1st Combat Communications Squadron client systems technician, connects power cords into a power strip during exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Tbilisi, Georgia, July, 25, 2021. Morin set up secure networks in the command center that are vital for communication between Ramstein and Tbilisi. Exercise Agile Spirit 21 ensures that U.S., Allied and Partnered Nations maintain conventional deterrence capabilities with a combination of combat-ready forward forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 03:56
    Photo ID: 6751480
    VIRIN: 210725-F-VQ832-1059
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: TBILISI, GE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein Airmen prepare for exercise Agile Spirit [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ramstein Air Base

    TAGS

    Ramstein
    37th Airlift Squadron
    Agile Spirit
    Strong Europe
    1st Combat Communication Squadron
    Global gateway

