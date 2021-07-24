U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, walk across the flight line during exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Tbilisi, Georgia, July, 24, 2021. Select Airmen were sent to Tbilisi prior to the exercise to coordinate mission operations before the remainder of the participating Airmen arrived. Georgia is a strategic partner to U.S. and NATO forces in Europe, and Agile Spirit 21 gives them the ability to conduct multinational training in a real-time, realistic setting throughout the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 03:57
|Photo ID:
|6751478
|VIRIN:
|210724-F-VQ832-1007
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|TBILISI, GE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein Airmen prepare for exercise Agile Spirit [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
