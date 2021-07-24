U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, walk across the flight line during exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Tbilisi, Georgia, July, 24, 2021. Select Airmen were sent to Tbilisi prior to the exercise to coordinate mission operations before the remainder of the participating Airmen arrived. Georgia is a strategic partner to U.S. and NATO forces in Europe, and Agile Spirit 21 gives them the ability to conduct multinational training in a real-time, realistic setting throughout the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2021 Date Posted: 07.27.2021 03:57 Photo ID: 6751478 VIRIN: 210724-F-VQ832-1007 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.24 MB Location: TBILISI, GE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein Airmen prepare for exercise Agile Spirit [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.