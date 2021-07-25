Ramstein Airmen prepare for exercise Agile Spirit

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt, Brenden Lowe, 1st Combat Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission systems supervisor, left, and Airman First Class Isaac Peebles, 1st CBCS radio frequency transmission systems, build a tactical satellite during exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Tbilisi, Georgia, July, 25, 2021. Lowe and Peebles built the tactical satellite in order for it to communicate with U.S. Air Force assets orbiting the area. This communication infrastructure enables allies and partners to rapidly and effectively communicate during Agile Spirit 21. The exercise promotes regional stability and security while increasing readiness and strengthening partner capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

