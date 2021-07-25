Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein Airmen prepare for exercise Agile Spirit [Image 2 of 5]

    Ramstein Airmen prepare for exercise Agile Spirit

    TBILISI, GEORGIA

    07.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt, Brenden Lowe, 1st Combat Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission systems supervisor, left, and Airman First Class Isaac Peebles, 1st CBCS radio frequency transmission systems, build a tactical satellite during exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Tbilisi, Georgia, July, 25, 2021. Lowe and Peebles built the tactical satellite in order for it to communicate with U.S. Air Force assets orbiting the area. This communication infrastructure enables allies and partners to rapidly and effectively communicate during Agile Spirit 21. The exercise promotes regional stability and security while increasing readiness and strengthening partner capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 03:57
    Photo ID: 6751479
    VIRIN: 210725-F-VQ832-1040
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: TBILISI, GE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein Airmen prepare for exercise Agile Spirit [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ramstein
    Agile Spirit
    Strong Europe
    1st Combat Communication Squadron
    37th Airlift Squdron
    Global gateway

