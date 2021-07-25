U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Isaac Peebles, 1st Combat Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission systems, builds a tactical satellite during exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Tbilisi, Georgia, July, 25, 2021. Peebles’ role in the exercise allows the command center to have secure internet access used to coordinate flights and contingency operations. The 1st CBCS directly enables theater deployable communications, expeditionary airfield system assets, and specialized maintenance of communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2021 Date Posted: 07.27.2021 03:56 Photo ID: 6751481 VIRIN: 210725-F-VQ832-1052 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.57 MB Location: TBILISI, GE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein Airmen prepare for exercise Agile Spirit [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.