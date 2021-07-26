Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for U.S. Armed Forces

1st Lt. Amber English talking to her mom after won gold in women’s skeet at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. No spectators of family are allowed at the Games due to COVID-19 restrictions. English set a new Olympic record of 56/60 and is the Army’s and U.S. Armed Forces first medalist of the Summer Games. English is a member of the World Class Athlete Program and the Marksmanship Unit. This is reservists’ first Olympic appearance and medal.

