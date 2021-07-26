Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for U.S. Armed Forces

    Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for U.S. Armed Forces

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Brittany Nelson 

    U.S. Army Installation Management Command         

    First Lt. Amber English, gold medalist for women’s skeet, is congratulated silver medalist Diana Bacosi of Italy. English set a new Olympic record of 56/60 and is the Army’s and U.S. Armed Forces first medalist of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. English is a member of the World Class Athlete Program and the Marksmanship Unit. This is reservists’ first Olympic appearance and medal

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 03:10
    Photo ID: 6751411
    VIRIN: 210726-A-BN269-148
    Resolution: 4797x3198
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for U.S. Armed Forces [Image 17 of 17], by Brittany Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marksmanship

    USAMU
    WCAP
    IMCON

