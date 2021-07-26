U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit shooter 1st Lt. Amber English won gold in women’s skeet at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. English set a new Olympic record of 56/60 and is the Army’s and U.S. Armed Forces first medalist of the Summer Games. English is a member of the World Class Athlete Program and the Marksmanship Unit. This is reservists’ first Olympic appearance and medal.
This work, Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for U.S. Armed Forces [Image 17 of 17], by Brittany Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for U.S. Armed Forces
