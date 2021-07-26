Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for U.S. Armed Forces [Image 17 of 17]

    Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for U.S. Armed Forces

    JAPAN

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Maj. Nathaniel Garcia 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    First Lt. Amber English won gold for women’s skeet at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. English set a new Olympic record of 56/60 and is the Army’s and U.S. Armed Forces first medalist of the Summer Games. English, an Army reservist, is a member of the World Class Athlete Program and the Marksmanship Unit. This is reservists’ first Olympic appearance and medal.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 02:57
    Photo ID: 6751442
    VIRIN: 210726-A-QZ176-915
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 304.54 KB
    Location: JP
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for U.S. Armed Forces [Image 17 of 17], by MAJ Nathaniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for Armed Forces
    Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for U.S. Armed Forces
    Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for U.S. Armed Forces
    Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for U.S. Armed Forces
    Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for U.S. Armed Forces
    Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for U.S. Armed Forces
    Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for U.S. Armed Forces
    Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for U.S. Armed Forces
    Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for U.S. Armed Forces
    Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for U.S. Armed Forces
    Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for U.S. Armed Forces
    Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for U.S. Armed Forces
    Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for U.S. Armed Forces
    Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for U.S. Armed Forces
    Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for U.S. Armed Forces
    Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for U.S. Armed Forces
    Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for U.S. Armed Forces

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for U.S. Armed Forces

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USAMU
    WCAP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT