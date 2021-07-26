First Lt. Amber English won gold for women’s skeet at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. English set a new Olympic record of 56/60 and is the Army’s and U.S. Armed Forces first medalist of the Summer Games. English, an Army reservist, is a member of the World Class Athlete Program and the Marksmanship Unit. This is reservists’ first Olympic appearance and medal.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 02:57
|Photo ID:
|6751442
|VIRIN:
|210726-A-QZ176-915
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|304.54 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for U.S. Armed Forces [Image 17 of 17], by MAJ Nathaniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army marksman brings home Olympic Gold, first medal for U.S. Armed Forces
LEAVE A COMMENT