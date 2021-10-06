Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HIARNG Aviation units conduct under water survival training [Image 8 of 26]

    HIARNG Aviation units conduct under water survival training

    KANEOHE, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii Army National Guard Soldier, Staff Sgt. Paul Z. Barraza, a Flight Paramedic, with Detachment 1, Golf Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, take a breath after swimming out of the aircraft simulated egress trainer during the Helicopter Over-water Survival Training (HOST), Kaneohe, Hawaii, June 10, 2021. Training consists of learning how to breathe underwater with an Emergency Breathing System (EBS), simulating an underwater rollover with the Shallow Water Egress Trainer (SWET) followed by an aircraft simulated egress trainer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 05:08
    Photo ID: 6749505
    VIRIN: 210610-Z-PI315-0194
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 24.22 MB
    Location: KANEOHE, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIARNG Aviation units conduct under water survival training [Image 26 of 26], by SFC Theresa Gualdarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    117th MPAD
    USARPAC
    National Guard
    126th Aviation Regiment
    HIARNG
    USINDOPACOM

