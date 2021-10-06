Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HIARNG Aviation units conduct under water survival training

    HIARNG Aviation units conduct under water survival training

    KANEOHE, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment and 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment brace to go underwater in the simulated aircraft egress trainer during Helicopter Over-water Survival Training (HOST), Kaneohe, Hawaii, June 10, 2021. Training consists of learning how to breathe underwater with an Emergency Breathing System (EBS), simulating an underwater rollover with the Shallow Water Egress Trainer (SWET) followed by an aircraft simulated egress trainer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama)
    Sgt. Brant Tsuda

