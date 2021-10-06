HIARNG Aviation units conduct under water survival training

Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment and 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment brace to go underwater in the simulated aircraft egress trainer during Helicopter Over-water Survival Training (HOST), Kaneohe, Hawaii, June 10, 2021. Training consists of learning how to breathe underwater with an Emergency Breathing System (EBS), simulating an underwater rollover with the Shallow Water Egress Trainer (SWET) followed by an aircraft simulated egress trainer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama)

