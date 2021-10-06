Hawaii Army National Guard Soldier Chief Warrant Officer 3 Kaniauokahekili Kaaa, a UH-60M Instructor Pilot with Detachment 1, Golf Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, 103rd Troop Command pops out of the water while the simulated aircraft egress trainer is completely submerged underwater during the Helicopter Over-water Survival Training (HOST), Kaneohe, Hawaii, June 10, 2021. Training consists of learning how to breathe underwater with an Emergency Breathing System (EBS), simulating an underwater rollover with the Shallow Water Egress Trainer (SWET) followed by an aircraft simulated egress trainer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 07.26.2021 05:07 Photo ID: 6749513 VIRIN: 210610-Z-PI315-0504 Resolution: 6000x3481 Size: 18.2 MB Location: KANEOHE, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HIARNG Aviation units conduct under water survival training [Image 26 of 26], by SFC Theresa Gualdarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.