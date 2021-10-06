Hawaii Army National Guard Soldier Chief Warrant Officer 3 Anthony Peck, a UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopter Pilot with Detachment 1, Golf Company, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, 103rd Troop Command secures his Go Pro camera attached to his helmet before jumping feet first into the pool during the Helicopter Over-water Survival Training (HOST), Kaneohe, Hawaii, June 10, 2021. Training consists of learning how to breathe underwater with an Emergency Breathing System (EBS), simulating an underwater rollover with the Shallow Water Egress Trainer (SWET) followed by an aircraft simulated egress trainer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 07.26.2021 05:07 Photo ID: 6749512 VIRIN: 210610-Z-PI315-0546 Resolution: 3309x5358 Size: 13.19 MB Location: KANEOHE, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HIARNG Aviation units conduct under water survival training [Image 26 of 26], by SFC Theresa Gualdarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.