Task Force Phoenix in the fight against RCIEDs

The Task Force Phoenix Cyberspace Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA) cell restarted and updated a Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Warfare (CREW) system class at the U.S. Army Central Command Readiness Training Center (ARTC) at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the class has not been taught for the past 10 months.

