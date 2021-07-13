The Task Force Phoenix Cyberspace Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA) cell restarted and updated a Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Warfare (CREW) system class at the U.S. Army Central Command Readiness Training Center (ARTC) at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the class has not been taught for the past 10 months.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2021 03:52
|Photo ID:
|6749455
|VIRIN:
|210713-A-DP660-222
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Phoenix in the fight against RCIEDs [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Jason Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
