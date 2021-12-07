Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Phoenix in the fight against RCIEDs [Image 3 of 9]

    Task Force Phoenix in the fight against RCIEDs

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Maj. Jason Sweeney 

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Spc. Curtis Hicks, left, from the Tennessee National Guard, 1-181st Field Artillery Battalion, conducts Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Warfare (CREW) system training with Task Force Phoenix Electronic Warfare Technician Chief Warrant Officer 2 Anthony Meneely, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 03:52
    Photo ID: 6749451
    VIRIN: 210712-A-DP660-447
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Phoenix in the fight against RCIEDs [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Jason Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Phoenix in the fight against RCIEDs
    Task Force Phoenix in the fight against RCIEDs
    Task Force Phoenix in the fight against RCIEDs
    Task Force Phoenix in the fight against RCIEDs
    Task Force Phoenix in the fight against RCIEDs
    Task Force Phoenix in the fight against RCIEDs
    Task Force Phoenix in the fight against RCIEDs
    Task Force Phoenix in the fight against RCIEDs
    Task Force Phoenix in the fight against RCIEDs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Task Force Phoenix in the fight against RCIEDs

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    IED

    National Guard

    U.S. Army Central Command

    Electronic Warfare

    Counter-IED training

    EWO

    ARTC

    Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Warfare

    CREW system

    U.S. Army Central Command Readiness Training Center

    TAGS

    Camp Buehring
    California National Guard
    Kuwait
    Army National Guard
    Task Force Phoenix

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT