From left, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Douglas Montgomery, Staff Sgt. Richard Recupero, Staff Sgt. Thomas Daniel, Spc. Curtis Hicks, Sgt. Ismael Pulido and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Anthony Meneely pose for a photo after the completion of a Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Warfare (CREW) course at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.
Task Force Phoenix in the fight against RCIEDs
