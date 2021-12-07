Chief Warrant Officer 2 Anthony Meneely, left, an Electronic Warfare Technician with Task Force Phoenix, instructs Spc. Curtis Hicks, from the Tennessee National Guard, 1-181st Field Artillery Battalion, on the operation of a Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Warfare (CREW) system at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2021 03:52
|Photo ID:
|6749450
|VIRIN:
|210712-A-DP660-124
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Task Force Phoenix in the fight against RCIEDs
