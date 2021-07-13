Task Force Phoenix in the fight against RCIEDs

Electronic Warfare NCO Sgt. Ismael Pulido, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Anthony Meneely and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Douglas Montgomery discuss Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Warfare (CREW) system training at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Pulido, Meneely and Montgomery are the Task Force Phoenix Cyberspace Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA) cell.
