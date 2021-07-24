Exercise Cutlass Express kicks off in Djibouti

210725-F-NX702-1007 DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (July 25, 2021) U.S. and Djiboutian leadership walk the grounds of the Doraleh Coast Guard training center after the opening ceremony of exercise Cutlass Express 2021 in Djibouti, Djibouti, July 25, 2021. Cutlass Express is designed to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness and information sharing practices to increase capabilities between the U.S., East African and Western Indian Ocean nations to counter illicit maritime activity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2021 15:52
|Photo ID:
|6749227
|VIRIN:
|210725-F-NX702-1007
|Location:
|DJ
