210725-F-NX702-1004 DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (July 25, 2021) U.S. and Djiboutian leaders salute during the playing of the Djiboutian national anthem at the opening ceremony of exercise Cutlass Express 2021 held at the Doraleh Coast Guard training center in Djibouti, Djibouti, July 25, 2021. Cutlass Express is designed to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness and information sharing practices to increase capabilities between the U.S., East African and Western Indian Ocean nations to counter illicit maritime activity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2021 Date Posted: 07.25.2021 15:51 Photo ID: 6749224 VIRIN: 210725-F-NX702-1004 Resolution: 5698x3374 Size: 1.17 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Cutlass Express kicks off in Djibouti [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.