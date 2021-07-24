Exercise Cutlass Express kicks off in Djibouti

210725-F-NX702-1008 DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (July 25, 2021) Djiboutian military officials give Gen. William Zana, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa commanding general, center right, and John Pratt, U.S. ambassador to Djibouti, center, a tour of the Doraleh Coast Guard training center after the opening ceremony of exercise Cutlass Express 2021 in Djibouti, Djibouti, July 25, 2021. Cutlass Express is designed to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness and information sharing practices to increase capabilities between the U.S., East African and Western Indian Ocean nations to counter illicit maritime activity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

