Exercise Cutlass Express kicks off in Djibouti

210725-F-NX702-1003 DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (July 25, 2021) U.S. and Djiboutian leaders converse during the exercise Cutlass Express 2021 opening ceremony held at the Doraleh Coast Guard training center in Djibouti, Djibouti, July 25, 2021. Cutlass Express is designed to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness and information sharing practices to increase capabilities between the U.S., East African and Western Indian Ocean nations to counter illicit maritime activity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

