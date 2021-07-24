Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Cutlass Express kicks off in Djibouti [Image 4 of 11]

    Exercise Cutlass Express kicks off in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    07.24.2021

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210725-F-NX702-1003 DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (July 25, 2021) U.S. and Djiboutian leaders converse during the exercise Cutlass Express 2021 opening ceremony held at the Doraleh Coast Guard training center in Djibouti, Djibouti, July 25, 2021. Cutlass Express is designed to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness and information sharing practices to increase capabilities between the U.S., East African and Western Indian Ocean nations to counter illicit maritime activity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2021
    Date Posted: 07.25.2021 15:51
    This work, Exercise Cutlass Express kicks off in Djibouti [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cutlass Express 2021

