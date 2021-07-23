Soldiers from seven different states participated in the 80-hour course held 11-24 July at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Twelve soldiers graduated from the advanced Military Funeral Honors Course on 23 July at the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Pa. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Keeler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.25.2021 15:38 Photo ID: 6749209 VIRIN: 210723-Z-IX878-0565 Resolution: 4896x2992 Size: 5.52 MB Location: ANNVILLE, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Indiantown Gap Hosts Advanced Honor Guard Course [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.