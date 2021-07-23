Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Indiantown Gap Hosts Advanced Honor Guard Course [Image 3 of 9]

    Fort Indiantown Gap Hosts Advanced Honor Guard Course

    ANNVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Keeler 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from seven different states participated in the 80-hour course held 11-24 July at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Twelve soldiers graduated from the advanced Military Funeral Honors Course on 23 July at the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Pa. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Keeler)

    Fort Indiantown Gap Hosts Advanced Honor Guard Course

    Honor Guard
    Train the Trainer
    PAARNG
    FTIG
    Funeral Honors
    COVID

