    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Indiantown Gap Hosts Advanced Honor Guard Course [Image 6 of 9]

    Fort Indiantown Gap Hosts Advanced Honor Guard Course

    ANNVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Oriana White 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers practice drill and ceremony during the intensive Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors Level 2 course. Soldiers from seven different states participated in the 80-hour course held 11-24 July at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Oriana White)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.25.2021 15:38
    Photo ID: 6749212
    VIRIN: 210722-A-EH976-0003
    Resolution: 2605x3553
    Size: 5.33 MB
    Location: ANNVILLE, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Indiantown Gap Hosts Advanced Honor Guard Course [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Oriana White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Train the Trainer
    PAARNG
    FTIG
    Funeral Honors
    COVID

