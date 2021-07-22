Fort Indiantown Gap Hosts Advanced Honor Guard Course

Six soldiers practice carrying a casket during the intensive Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors Level 2 course. Soldiers from seven different states participated in the 80-hour course held 11-24 July at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Oriana White)
