Fort Indiantown Gap Hosts Advanced Honor Guard Course

Trainers from the National Guard Bureau National Military Funeral Honors Program observe students demonstrating their proficiency of the six-Soldier flag fold during the MFH train-the-trainer course at Fort Indiantown Gap. Thirteen Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Pennsylvania to earn the NGB’s certification July 22 to become a MFH trainer. After successful completion of the course, the Soldiers will return to their states to train Soldiers in their home units to carry out MFH duties. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Leanne Demboski)

