    Fort Indiantown Gap Hosts Advanced Honor Guard Course [Image 4 of 9]

    Fort Indiantown Gap Hosts Advanced Honor Guard Course

    ANNVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Oriana White 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Mr. Kevin Palladino, one of just two national trainers for the Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors Program, meticulously inspects a Soldier’s Army Service Uniform during the intense two-week Level 2 Funeral Honors Course held 11-24 July on Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Oriana White)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.25.2021 15:38
    Photo ID: 6749210
    VIRIN: 210722-A-EH976-0001
    Resolution: 2800x4106
    Size: 6.61 MB
    Location: ANNVILLE, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Indiantown Gap Hosts Advanced Honor Guard Course [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Oriana White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Train the Trainer
    PAARNG
    FTIG
    Funeral Honors
    COVID

