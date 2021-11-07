348th Field Hospital Change of Command

FORT MEADE, Md.- Maj. Sheridan Evansbruce (left) reads orders while Lt. Col. Noel Kwiatkowski (right) is awarded a medal for distinguished service as the interim commander of the 348th Field Hospital by Col. Michael Magner (center) during a change of command ceremony on July 11, 2021. Kwiatkowski served as the interim commander for a total of nine months in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Army Sgt. Sarah Martens)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2021 08:22
|Photo ID:
|6748525
|VIRIN:
|210711-A-OS326-0003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.79 MB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
