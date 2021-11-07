FORT MEADE, Md.- The 348th Field Hospital performs a change of command ceremony on July 11, 2021. The 348th welcomed their new commander Lt. Col. Michael S. Kauffman and thanked the departing interim commander, Lt. Col. Noel Kwiatkowski. (Photo by Army Sgt. Sarah Martens)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2021 08:22
|Photo ID:
|6748524
|VIRIN:
|210711-A-OS326-0002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.91 MB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 348th Field Hospital Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Sarah Martens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
